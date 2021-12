NEW DRUG TO TREAT ALZHEIMER’S APPROVED

THE FIRST NEW DRUG TO TREAT ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE IN TWO DECADES WAS APPROVED BY THE F-D-A IN JUNE AND IT’S FINALLY STARTING TO REACH PATIENTS, THOUGH MOST IOWANS WON’T BE ABLE TO AFFORD IT FOR AWHILE.

LAUREN LIVINGSTON, SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE IOWA CHAPTER OF THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION, SAYS IT’S ENCOURAGING THAT THE DRUG IS NOW IN PRODUCTION.

ALZDRUG1 OC…….. “INFUSION TREATMENT” :10

APPROVAL OF THE DRUG, ADUHELM (AD-U-HELM), OFFERS THE PROMISE OF SOME RELIEF FOR THE 66-THOUSAND IOWANS WHO ARE NOW LIVING WITH THE MOST COMMON CAUSE OF DEMENTIA.

ALZDRUG2 OC……”TO EVERYONE” :14

REPORTS SAY A YEAR-LONG COURSE OF THE DRUG NOW COSTS 56-THOUSAND DOLLARS PER PATIENT.

AS SIX-MILLION AMERICANS ARE LIVING WITH ALZHEIMER’S, ADUHELM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE A MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR EXPENSE FOR MEDICARE.

ALZDRUG3 OC……..”A BARRIER” :17

WHILE THERE IS THE POSSIBILITY THE DRUG COULD SLOW PROGRESSION OF THE DISEASE, IT’S A TREATMENT FOR ALZHEIMER’S, NOT A CURE.

66,000 IOWANS ARE NOW DIAGNOSED WITH THE DEGENERATIVE BRAIN DISEASE.

RADIO IOWA