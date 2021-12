FEMALE SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT OF STOLEN VEHICLE (Update)

ONE WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING A PURSUIT FROM THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE THAT ENDED IN RIVERSIDE THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT STARTED WITH A REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE SIOUX CITY COUNTRY CLUB AROUND 8:10 A.M.

THE WHITE KIA SORRENTO TURNED OUT TO HAVE BEEN STOLEN ON NOVEMBER 29TH AND THE FEMALE DRIVER DROVE AWAY WHEN OFFICERS TRIED TO STOP HER AT 37TH AND JACKSON.

OFFICERS PURSUED THE VEHICLE THROUGH THE CITY WITH THE CHASE ENDING IN THE 2300 BLOCK OF RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD WHEN AN OFFICER PERFORMED A PIT MANEUVER TO STOP THE VEHICLE.

26-YEAR-OLD MAKAYLA NELLIST OF SIOUX CITY WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE THEFT, FELONY ELUDING, AND OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED.

THE PATROL CAR AND KIA SUSTAINED MINOR DAMAGE BUT NO ONE WAS INJURED.

