CHRISTMAS TREE SUPPLY RUNNING SHORT

IF YOU HAVEN’T YET SELECTED YOUR REAL CHRISTMAS TREE, YOU MAY WANT TO DO SO BY THIS WEEKEND.

ROBIN MILLER OF RURAL HAWARDEN IS THE OWNER OF T & S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM AND SAYS THE DEMAND FOR REAL TREES IS STRONG AND THE SUPPLY IS RUNNING SHORT:

MILLER SAYS MOST PEOPLE PREFER A TREE THAT’S AROUND SEVEN FEET TALL.

IT TAKES BETWEEN EIGHT AND TEN YEARS TO GROW A TREE AT THAT HEIGHT.

IN ADDITION TO SELLING THE TREES, MILLER ALSO HAS A GIFT SHOP AND SHE SAYS WREATH SALES HAVE SKYROCKETED.

THE T & S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM IS LOCATED AT 20593 COUNTY ROAD C-12, ABOUT 25 MILES NORTH OF SIOUX CITY.

PHOTO BY DENNIS MORRICE