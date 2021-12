TWO IOWANS QUALIFY FOR SPECIAL POWERBALL DRAWING

TWO OF THE FIVE NATIONWIDE FINALISTS FOR A ONE MILLION DOLLAR NEW YEAR’S POWERBALL PRIZE DRAWING ARE FROM IOWA.

MARY NEUBAUER OF THE IOWA LOTTERY SAYS IT’S THE THIRD YEAR FOR THIS PROMOTION.

THE IOWA FINALISTS ARE ROB LONG OF WATERLOO AND SHARI BEENKEN (BEN-KIN) FROM THE SMALL KOSSUTH COUNTY TOWN OF TITONKA.

THEY EACH HAVE ALREADY WON TEN-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN CASH AND A TEN-THOUSAND-DOLLAR HOME ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE FOR BEING FINALISTS.

THEY WILL GET TO FIND OUT IF THEY WON ON NEW YEAR’S EVE DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF DICK CLARK’S ROCKIN’ EVE IN TIMES SQUARE AROUND 11 P-M IOWA TIME.