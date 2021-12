REYNOLDS HOPEFUL ON UPCOMING SUPREME COURT ABORTION RULING

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THE U.S. SUPREME COURT HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO RIGHT A HISTORIC WRONG AS IT CONSIDERS A CASE THAT COULD LEAD TO OVERTURNING THE COURT’S 1973 RULING THAT LEGALIZED ABORTION.

THE CASE REVOLVES AROUND A MISSISSIPPI LAW THAT BANS ABORTIONS AFTER THE 15TH WEEK OF A PREGNANCY.

REYNOLDS IS AMONG 12 REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS WHO’VE SIGNED ONTO A LEGAL BRIEF SUBMITTED TO THE SUPREME COURT THAT ARGUES ROE V WADE AND ANOTHER 1993 DECISION ON ABORTION RIGHTS SHOULD BE OVERTURNED:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS PREVIOUS U.S. SUPREME COURT RULINGS THAT UPHELD ABORTION RIGHTS DISREGARDED STATE SOVEREIGNTY.

PREVIOUS FEDERAL COURT RULINGS HAVE ESTABLISHED THE CONCEPT OF FETAL VIABILITY AT AROUND 24 WEEKS, BUT THE MISSISSIPPI CASE GIVES A NEW CONSERVATIVE MAJORITY ON THE U.S. SUPREME COURT THE OPPORTUNITY TO LET EACH STATE SET THE STANDARD.

IN 2018, REYNOLDS SIGNED A BILL INTO LAW THAT WOULD HAVE FORBIDDEN ABORTIONS IN IOWA AFTER A FETAL HEARTBEAT CAN BE DETECTED — ABOUT SIX WEEKS INTO A PREGNANCY.

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT STRUCK DOWN THE LAW, SAYING IOWA’S CONSTITUTION GUARANTEES WOMEN A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO AN ABORTION.