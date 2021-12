HOUSING REPAIR FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS

SIOUX CITY HAS RECEIVED OVER $221,000 IN HOUSING TRUST FUNDS FROM THE IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY BOARD.

CITY HOUSING SERVICES MANAGER JILL WANDERSCHEID SAYS THE MONEY WILL BE USED TO HELP LOCAL LOW INCOME RESIDENTS WITH HOME REPAIR ISSUES:

HOUSING1 OC…….LEAD GRANT PROGRAM. :10

QUALIFYING RESIDENTS MAY APPLY TO THE CITY FOR A GRANT TO HELP WITH THOSE TYPES OF REPAIRS.

THERE ARE PROGRAMS WITH FEDERAL AND STATE FUNDING AVAILABLE:

HOUSING2 OC……….AS WELL. :24

ANY RESIDENTS INTERESTED IN APPLYING MAY CONTACT THE CITY HOUSING SERVICES OFFICE AT 279-6328 FOR AN APPLICATION OR MORE INFORMATION.