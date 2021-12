FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON CITY’S WESTSIDE

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER AN S-U-V STRUCK A PEDESTRIAN CROSSING THE STREET AT WEST 4TH AND BLUFF AROUND 8:15 THIS (WEDS) MORNING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ADULT MALE VICTIM STOPPED TO PICK SOMETHING UP IN THE STREET, AND WAS STRUCK BY THE EASTBOUND SMALL S-U-V ON WEST 4TH.

THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE WITH CRITICAL INJURIES AND DIED A SHORT TIME LATER.

POLICE SAY THE DRIVER WAS A JUVENILE FEMALE WHO SAID SHE WAS NOT ABLE TO SEE THE PEDESTRIAN DUE TO THE SUN OBSCURING HER VISION.

INVESTIGATORS SAY BASED ON WITNESS ACCOUNTS AND AVAILABLE VIDEO EVIDENCE, IT DOES NOT APPEAR THE DRIVER WAS SPEEDING.

OFFICERS ARE ALSO LOOKING FOR THE OCCUPANTS OF WHITE PICK-UP TRUCK THAT HAD STOPPED SHORTLY AFTER THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AND MAY BE WITNESSES.

THEY ARE ASKED TO CONTACT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT.

Photo by CBS-14