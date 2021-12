YOU MAY SIGN UP FOR SIOUX CITY EMERGENCY TEXT MESSAGES

SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS CAN SIGN UP TO RECEIVE EMERGENCY TEXT MESSAGES FROM THE CITY.

THE CITY’S ANNE WESTRA SAYS THE “CODE RED” PROGRAM HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR ABOUT TWO YEARS NOW:

THERE ARE A VARIETY OF MESSAGES YOU MAY RECEIVE:

RESIDENTS CAN TEXT ALERTSIOUXCITY TO 99411 TO RECEIVE A DIRECT LINK TO SIOUX CITY’S COMMUNITY NOTIFICATION ENROLLMENT PAGE.

YOU MAY ALSO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NOTIFICATIONS TO YOUR EMAIL OR HOME PHONE BY VISITING WWW.SIOUX-CITY.ORG/ALERTS.