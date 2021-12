SIOUX CITY CASINO WAS 1ST CHALLENGE OHORILKO FACED ON GAMING COMMISSION

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS APPOINTED ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO TO ANOTHER FOUR-YEAR TERM.

OHORILKO TOOK OVER IN 2012 TO FILL OUT TWO YEARS OF THE TERM OF JACK KETTERER, WHO RETIRED:

OHORILKO SAYS. THE I-R-G-C EVENTUALLY OPENED UP THE LICENSE AGAIN AND THEN SETTLED ON THE PLAN TO RETIRE THE BELLE OF SIOUX CITY RIVERBOAT AND MOVE THE CASINO TO LAND, WHICH BECAME THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO.

PENN NATIONAL GAMING, THE COMPANY THAT HAD HELD THE LICENSE, THEN SUED AND LOST THE CASE:

OHORILKO GOT STARTED IN THE GAMBLING INDUSTRY IN 2001 AND WAS THE DIRECTOR OF GAMING IN IOWA WHEN HE WAS ELEVATED TO THE ADMINISTRATOR POSITION.

OHORILKO WILL STILL HAVE TO BE CONFIRMED BY THE IOWA SENATE TO SERVE IN HIS SECOND FOUR-YEAR TERM.