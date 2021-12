SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNS OF INAPPROPRIATE SOCIAL MEDIA SITES

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS IT’S BECOME AWARE OF SEVERAL INAPPROPRIATE SOCIAL MEDIA SITES THAT HAVE BEEN CREATED RECENTLY INVOLVING MEMBERS OF THE DISTRICT’S COMMUNITY.

THE SITES INCLUDE PHOTOS OF STUDENTS AND STAFF IN OUR DISTRICT AND ARE LISTED UNDER A HOST OF NAMES, MANY OF WHICH WOULD BE INAPPROPRIATE TO LIST.

THE DISTRICT SAYS SOME OF THE SITES COULD BE CONSIDERED HARASSING IN NATURE AND VIOLATE THE DISTRICT’S BULLYING AND HARASSMENT POLICY.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT DECLINED FURTHER COMMENT, BUT IS SENDING AN EMAIL TO ALL FAMILIES IN THE DISTRICT AND ALL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ABOUT THE ISSUE.

ANY STUDENT FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF BOARD POLICY WILL BE SUBJECT TO APPROPRIATE DISCIPLINE.

STUDENTS ARE ALSO DISCOURAGED FROM COMMENTING ON THESE SITES AS THEIR COMMENTS COULD ALSO BE A VIOLATION OF SCHOOL POLICY.