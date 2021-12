RECORD FUNDING RAISED FOR IOWA’S RONALD MCDONALD HOUSES

SIOUX CITY’S RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE IS ONE OF THREE IN THE STATE SHARING IN A RECORD AMOUNT OF MONEY RAISED AT THE IOWA GOVERNOR’S CHARITY STEER SHOW.

OVER $375,000 WAS RAISED AT THE 39TH ANNUAL SHOW WITH SIOUX CITY’S RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE RECEIVING $117,429 AS THEIR SHARE.

TANNER LAWTON OF THE NORTHWEST IOWA CATTLEMEN’S ASSOCIATION PRESENTED THE CHECK TUESDAY MORNING AT THE LOCAL HOUSE THAT PROVIDES A HOME AWAY FROM HOME FOR FAMILIES OF SICK CHILDREN:

KAMI SCHRUNK WAS THE LOCAL STUDENT WHO EXHIBITED THE STEER NAMED “MCDASH”, WHICH WAS PURCHASED BY VISION CARE CLINIC, PC FOR $9350 IN THE AUCTION OF TWO DOZEN HEAD OF CATTLE .

SCHRUNK ALSO RECEIVED AN INDIVIDUAL HONOR:

CHRISTY BATIEN CLARK, DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY HOUSE, SAYS THE MONEY DONATED WILL HELP THEM KEEP SERVING FAMILIES WHO STAY AT THEIR FACILITY:

THE CATTLEMEN’S ASSOCIATION HOPES TO RAISE $400,000 FOR THE 40TH YEAR OF THE EFFORT NEXT YEAR.

SINCE 1983, THE GOVERNOR’S CHARITY STEER SHOW HAS RAISED OVER $4.5 MILLION FOR THE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSES OF SIOUX CITY, IOWA CITY AND DES MOINES.