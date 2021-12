GRASSLEY PUSHES BIDEN TO SUE OPEC

WITH GASOLINE PRICES IN IOWA AVERAGING MORE THAN A DOLLAR A GALLON HIGHER THAN A YEAR AGO, IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS CALLING ON PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN TO CHALLENGE OPEC IN INTERNATIONAL COURT.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE PRESIDENT’S ENERGY POLICIES DISCOURAGE DOMESTIC PRODUCTION, WHILE BIDEN “RESORTED TO PLEADING” WITH OPEC TO RAMP UP PRODUCTION, ONLY TO BE TURNED DOWN.

OPEC1 OC……..”OF PETROLEUM” :10

GRASSLEY IS CALLING ON THE PRESIDENT TO SUPPORT HIS BIPARTISAN NO OIL PRODUCING AND EXPORTING CARTELS, OR NOPEC, ACT, WHICH HE’S REINTRODUCED.

HE SAYS BIDEN BACKED THE ORIGINAL BILL 21 YEARS AGO WHEN HE WAS STILL A SENATOR.

OPEC2 OC………”CALLED NOPEC” :16

GRASSLEY IS URGING THE ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT THE BILL TO HOLD THE CARTEL ACCOUNTABLE FOR ITS ANTI-COMPETITIVE BEHAVIOR THAT ELEVATES GLOBAL OIL PRICES.

OPEC3 OC……..”OF OPEC” :11

ACCORDING TO TRIPLE-A, GAS PRICES IN IOWA ARE AVERAGING THREE-13 A GALLON, COMPARED TO A DOLLAR-97 A YEAR AGO.