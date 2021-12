DAKOTA DUNES NAMED BEST PLACE TO LIVE IN S.D.

DAKOTA DUNES IS CONSIDERED THE BEST PLACE TO LIVE IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO A DATA ANALYSIS WEBSITE CALLED STACKER.

IT TOOK A VARIETY OF FACTORS INTO CONSIDERATION, LIKE THE COST OF LIVING, SCHOOLS, HEALTHCARE, RECREATION AND WEATHER.

BRANDON CAME IN SECOND PLACE, FOLLOWED BY VERMILLION, BROOKINGS AND SIOUX FALLS ROUNDING OUT THE TOP FIVE.