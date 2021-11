SIOUX CITY SNOW EMERGENCY RULES HAVE BEEN TWEAKED

THERE’S NO MAJOR SNOW IN THE FORECAST YET, BUT SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS WANT YOU TO BE READY FOR WHEN THE STREETS NEED PLOWING AND PARKING RULES TAKE EFFECT.

PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY SAYS THE SNOW EMERGENCY PROCESS IS CHANGING A LITTLE BIT:

WHEN A SNOW EMERGENCY IS DECLARED, THAT WILL PUT IN THE ODD/EVEN AND EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE PARKING RULES WE HAVE HAD FOR SEVERAL YEARS:

YOU SHOULD PARK ON THE ODD SIDE OF THE RESIDENTIAL STREET ON ODD DAYS OF THE MONTH AFTER 7 A.M. UNTIL SEVEN A.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY WHEN VEHICLES SHOULD THEN BE PARKED ON THE EVEN STREET NUMBERED SIDE.

CARNEY SAYS WINDROWS DOWN THE MIDDLE OF THE EMERGENCY ROUTES TAKE TIME TO REMOVE:

ANY VEHICLE FOUND IN VIOLATION OF THE SNOW EMERGENCY PARKING RESTRICTIONS WILL BE TOWED AT THE OWNER’S EXPENSE.