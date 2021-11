NAIA NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY RETURNS TO SIOUX CITY

24 WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL TEAMS ARE IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK FOR THE 42ND ANNUAL NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA SAYS THE TEAMS WILL TAKE PART IN POOL PLAY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY STARTING AT 8:30 A.M. ON THREE COURTS:

THE SEMIFINALS TAKE PLACE ON ONE COURT FRIDAY EVENING WITH THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY NIGHT, DECEMBER 4TH AT 7:00 P.M.

SIOUX CITY HAS HOSTED THE NATIONAL TOURNAMENT SINCE 2008:

SIOUX CITY JUST HOSTED THE TOURNEY IN MAY, AS IT WAS DELAYED BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

THERE ARE SOME PROTOCOLS IN PLACE:

SEVEN TEAMS ARE FROM THE GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE INCLUDING DORDT UNIVERSITY AND NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE, AS WELL AS GRANDVIEW OF DES MOINES ALSO QUALIFYING FROM IOWA .

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER OR AVAILABLE ONLINE.