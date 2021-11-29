Morningside to host Northwestern in NAIA FCS Championship semifinal

Sioux City, Iowa – Morningside University’s football program makes its 10th overall and fifth straight National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Championship Series semifinal round appearance on Saturday, Dec. 4. The second-seeded Mustangs (12-0) face fourth-seeded Northwestern College (12-1) in a 12 p.m. kickoff at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Head coach Steve Ryan’s team got out to a fast start in its quarterfinal round win over Kansas Wesleyan University on Nov. 27. The Mustangs led 38-7 at halftime in route to a 58-21 victory. Northwestern, coached by Matt McCarty, used a late interception to help thwart Marian University 25-20 in the round of eight.

Saturday’s match-up is the second year between the two Great Plains Athletic Conference foes for a second successive campaign. The Mustangs won the previous 2021 game 55-49 in Orange City on Nov. 6, while the two perennial power programs split the 2020 series with Morningside winning in the regular season and the Red Raiders rallying for a semifinal round victory.

Live audio, statistics, and video will be available at msidemustangs.com. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students, with gates opening at 11 a.m. Saturday’s winner advances to the 2021 NAIA FCS Championship Game scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, in Durham, N.C.