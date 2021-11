HEARTLAND GREENWAY PIPELINE MEETINGS SET

PUBLIC MEETINGS BEGIN TODAY (MONDAY) ON A SECOND PROPOSAL TO BUILD A CARBON DIOXIDE PIPELINE THAT WOULD COVER THE LENGTH OF THE STATE.

THE HEARTLAND GREENWAY PIPELINE WOULD CROSS SOME 13-HUNDRED MILES AND FIVE STATES.

THE PROJECT WOULD CAPTURE EMISSIONS AT ETHANOL PLANTS ACROSS FIVE STATES, PIPE THE PRESSURIZED CARBON TO ILLINOIS AND BURY IT UNDERGROUND.

OPPONENTS QUESTION HOW SAFE AND EFFECTIVE THE PIPELINE WILL BE.

THE FIRST MEETING IS AT NOON IN ROCK RAPIDS WITH ANOTHER THIS EVENING AT 6 P.M. IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY IN THE LOWER LEVEL OF THE LE MARS CONVENTION CENTER AT 275 12TH ST. S.E.

CHEROKEE COUNTY HOSTS A NOON TUESDAY MEETING AT THE AURELIA COMMUNITY CENTER, WITH A SIOUX CITY MEETING SET TUESDAY EVENING AT 6 P.M. IN THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER (ROOMS A & B).