The Iowa Hawkeye football team needed some help to make it to the Big Ten Championship game — and they got it.

The Hawkeyes came from behind to beat Nebraska 28-21 on Friday, and then Minnesota beat Wisconsin 23-13 Saturday. That decision gave Iowa the outright Big Ten West title.

Iowa will meet the Michigan Wolverines in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The kickoff is set for 7:00 p-m Saturday.

This will be the second time in program history the Hawkeyes have played for the Big Ten title.