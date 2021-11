FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS HEALTH CARE WORKER VACCINE MANDATE

A FEDERAL JUDGE IN MISSOURI HAS TEMPORARILY BLOCKED A FEDERAL AGENCY’S COVID VACCINE MANDATE FOR MOST HEALTH CARE WORKERS IN IOWA AND NINE OTHER STATES. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT AFTER THE RULING SAYING “IOWA IS FIGHTING BACK AGAINST THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S ATTACK ON INDIVIDUAL LIBERTIES AND I APPLAUD THE COURT’S DECISION TO ENJOIN THE VACCINE MANDATE RULE FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID CERTIFIED PROVIDERS AND SUPPLIERS”.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE BELIEVES THE VACCINE IS THE BEST DEFENSE AGAINST COVID-19, BUT ALSO FIRMLY BELIEVES IN IOWANS’ RIGHT TO MAKE HEALTH CARE DECISIONS BASED ON WHAT’S BEST FOR THEMSELVES AND THEIR FAMILIES.

THE STATE OF IOWA HAS FIVE STATE-RUN HEALTH CARE FACILITIES THAT RECEIVE MEDICARE AND MEDICAID FUNDING INCLUDING THE IOWA VETERANS HOME, THE CHEROKEE AND INDEPENDENCE MENTAL HEALTH INSTITUTES, AND THE GLENWOOD AND WOODWARD RESOURCE CENTERS.