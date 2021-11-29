Breece Hall Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week After Record-Setting Day

IRVING, Texas – Iowa State All-American running back and Doak Walker Award finalist had a record-setting day on Friday in Iowa State’s 48-14 win over TCU, and the Big 12 Conference rewarded his efforts by naming him the league’s offensive player of the week.

Hall was simply sensational, setting career highs in rushing yards (242), rushing touchdowns (3) and overall touchdowns (4). He also had a career-high 281 yards from scrimmage, the sixth-best single-game effort in Cyclone history.

His rushing yard total ranks 10th and touchdown tally ties for fifth, respectively, on ISU’s single-game record lists.

Hall’s touchdown runs went for 80, 39 and four yards. His 80-yard touchdown dash was the longest of his career and tied for the sixth-longest rush in school history. It was his school-record 10th 50+ yard play from scrimmage in his incredible career.

A native of Wichita, Kan., Hall broke an NCAA record by rushing for a touchdown in his 24th-straight game and he tied a Big 12 career record by tallying his 20th game with two or more touchdowns.

Hall leads all NCAA FBS players in scoring (138) and overall touchdowns (23), equaling his own school record in both categories. He also ranks fifth nationally in rushing yards per game (122.7).