RING FOR BLING TO HELP OUR LOCAL SALVATION ARMY

THOSE VOLUNTEERING TO RING BELLS AT THE SALVATION ARMY’S LOCAL RED KETTLES THIS SEASON WILL BE “RINGING FOR BLING”.

RIDDLE’S JEWELRY IS AGAIN PARTNERING WITH THE SIOUXLAND SALVATION ARMY IN THE BELL-RINGER-INCENTIVE PROGRAM.

CAPTAIN KARISSA ZUMWALT KICKED OFF THIS YEAR’S RING FOR BLING FRIDAY AT RIDDLE’S IN THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL:

ZUMWALT SAYS IT’S EASY TO SIGN UP ONLINE AT REGISTER TO RING DOT COM:

AMY BEDEY MANAGES RIDDLE’S AND SAYS THEY ARE ALWAYS HAPPY TO HELP IN THE EFFORT:

AND ZUMWALT HOPES THE JEWELRY WILL HELP THEM GET MORE BELL RINGERS:

THAT NEEDS TO BE DONE IN PERSON AT THE SALVATION ARMY OFFICE AT 1415 VILLA AVENUE.

