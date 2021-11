POP UP SHOPS HIGHLIGHT SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

THE FORMER AALFS BUILDING ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET IS THE SITE OF A SMALL BUSINESS MARKETPLACE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.

JESSE HINRICHS OF IOWA’S WEST COAST INITIATIVE SAYS AROUND 15 DIFFERENT BUSINESSES WILL SET UP ON THE FIRST FLOOR AT 1005 4TH STREET BEGINNING NOVEMBER 27TH:

HE SAYS THERE WILL BE A WIDE ARRAY OF BUSINESSES TO SHOP FROM:

YOU MAY ALSO PLAY BINGO STARTING TODAY THROUGH THE HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON.

PICK UP A CARD AT THE PARTICIPATING SHOPS AND GET A SQUARE MARKED OFF ON YOUR CARD AT EACH SHOP YOU VISIT.

DROP YOUR COMPLETED CARD OFF AT DOWNTOWN PARTNERS BY DECEMBER 19TH FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A PRIZE.

THE DOWNTOWN MARKETPLACE WILL ALSO BE OPEN THE NEXT THREE SATURDAYS, DECEMBER 4TH, 11TH AND 18TH FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.