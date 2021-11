CHRISTMAS ACRES LIGHTS UP PLYMOUTH COUNTY

WITH THANKSGIVING OVER, MORE AND MORE CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAYS ARE TURNING ON AROUND OUR REGION.

ONE OF THE BIGGEST AND BEST IS CHRISTMAS ACRES, ABOUT SIX MILES WEST OF LE MARS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

ROB SCHEITLER AND HIS FAMILY HAVE OPERATED CHRISTMAS ACRES FOR THE PAST 25 YEARS, AND HE GOT OFF TO AN EARLY START THIS YEAR GETTING IT READY:

AND WITH EACH PASSING YEAR, THE EXTENSIVE LIGHT DISPLAY CONTINUES TO EXPAND:

THROUGH THE YEARS, SCHEITLER HAS COLLECTED SEVERAL THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN CONTRIBUTIONS, WITH ALL OF IT DONATED TO THE LOCAL CHARITY, CHRISTIAN NEEDS CENTER:

SCHEITLER SAYS THE ELABORATE DISPLAY OF LIGHTS AND FIGURINES NOT ONLY COVERS HIS FARM, BUT IT NOW HAS EXPANDED INTO HIS NEIGHBOR’S FIELDS TO INCLUDE MORE THAN FOUR ACRES OF CHRISTMAS LIGHTS.

CHRISTMAS ACRES WILL BE ILLUMINATED EACH EVENING FROM 5 P.M. UNTIL 10 P.M. THROUGH JANUARY 1ST ALONG HIGHWAY 3 ON IMPALA AVENUE.