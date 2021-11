TRI-STATE COVID REPORT FOR THE PAST WEEK

THE NUMBER OF COVID-19 PATIENTS IN IOWA HOSPITALS IS ON THE RISE FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT WEEK.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH SAYS THIS WEEK’S REPORT SHOWS 623 COVID-19 PATIENTS ARE IN AN IOWA HOSPITAL AND 23 PERCENT OF THEM ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE.

MORE THAN TEN-THOUSAND NEW CASES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED IN THE PAST WEEK.

THE STATE WEBSITE SHOWS 63 PERCENT OF IOWANS ABOVE THE AGE OF 11 HAVE BEEN VACCINATED.

SOUTH DAKOTA’S CORONAVIRUS COUNT IS ABOVE SEVEN THOUSAND ACTIVE CASES.

THE STATE’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT ADDED 571 NEW CASES WEDNESDAY.

IT COMES AS THE STATE REPORTED 439 RECOVERIES.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS 231 PEOPLE ARE IN THE HOSPITAL WITH THE VIRUS ACROSS THE STATE, AND OF THEM 67 PEOPLE ARE IN THE ICU.

NEBRASKA IS CONTINUING TO SEE AN INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES.

OFFICIALS REPORTED 62-HUNDRED-NINE CASES OVER THE PAST WEEK BRINGING THE TOTAL IN THE STATE TO 305-THOUSAND-359 SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC.

THIRTY-FOUR ADDITIONAL DEATHS WERE CONFIRMED,