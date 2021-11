RURAL USDA GRANTS AWARDED TO FOUR NEBRASKA AREA ENTITIES

SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS ONE OF 14 RURAL NEBRASKA COMMUNITIES SHARING FOUR MILLION DOLLARS IN USDA RURAL COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE GRANT MONEY.

SOUTH SIOUX WILL USE A $249,000 GRANT TO PURCHASE EQUIPMENT FOR MAINTAINING CITY STREETS.

OTHER PROJECTS INCLUDE $430,000 FOR RURAL HEALTH CARE AND EMERGENCY RESPONSE SERVICES.

IN ADDITION, THREE OTHER LOCAL ENTITIES ARE RECEIVING PART OF $820,000 IN USDA FEDERAL MONEY TO IMPROVE EQUITABLE ACCESS TO JOBS, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, EDUCATION, HEALTH CARE AND HOUSING.

THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA IS RECEIVING A $112,454 HOUSING PRESERVATION GRANT TO HELP PROVIDE HOME REPAIR ASSISTANCE TO LOW-INCOME INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES.

THE NEBRASKA INDIAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE IS RECEIVING A $157,605 TRIBAL COLLEGE INITIATIVE GRANT TO BUILD A 13,400 SQUARE-FOOT PARKING LOT FOR THE NEW RESEARCH CENTER ON THE SANTEE RESERVATION.

LITTLE PRIEST TRIBAL COLLEGE IS RECEIVING A $149,286 TRIBAL COLLEGE INITIATIVE GRANT TO HELP PURCHASE EQUIPMENT, MAKE INFRASTRUCTURE REPAIRS INCLUDING A NEW ROOF, AND IMPLEMENT NEW SAFETY FEATURES SUCH AS BUILDING A RAMP TO ACCOMMODATE INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES.