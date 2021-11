DON’T FORGET YOUR FLU SHOT THIS SEASON

THE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS IS WARNING EVERYONE TO NOT BE COMPLACENT ABOUT GETTING A FLU SHOT. DOCTOR THERESA BRENNAN SAYS THE U-I-H-C DIAGNOSED MORE THAN 150 CASES OF THE FLU LAST WEEK.

FLUS1 OC….HIGHER SPREAD :12

THE SYMPTOMS OF THE FLU CAN BE SIMILAR TO COVID-19, BUT BRENNAN DOESN’T THINK PEOPLE COMING IN TO GET TEST FOR COVID IS THE REASON THEY’VE DISCOVERED MORE FLU CASES.

FLUS2 OC….TEST BIAS :14

SHE SAYS YOU SHOULDN’T BASE YOUR DECISION ON GETTING A FLU SHOT THIS YEAR BASED ON WHAT HAPPENED LAST YEAR.

FLUS3 OC….GOT THE FLU :10

BRENNAN SAYS IT TAKES TWO TO THREE WEEKS FOR THE FLU VACCINE TO BECOME FULLY EFFECTIVE. SHE HAS THIS RECOMMENDATION FOR THOSE ATTENDING FAMILY GATHERINGS FOR THANKSGIVING.

FLUS4 OC….DO THE SAME :11

SHE SAYS TO FOLLOW THE SAME ADVICE THEY’VE GIVEN FOR YEARS WITH THE FLU — WASH YOUR HANDS, STAY AWAY FROM OTHERS IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS, AND GET VACCINATED.

Radio Iowa