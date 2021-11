TURKEYS IN PLENTIFUL SUPPLY FOR THANKSGIVING

EVERYONE IN OUR REGION THAT WANTED TO COOK A TURKEY FOR THANKSGIVING SHOULDN’T HAVE HAD AN ISSUE FINDING ONE AT THE STORE.

GRETA IRWIN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA TURKEY FEDERATION, SAYS SOME TALK ABOUT TURKEYS BEING IN SHORT SUPPLY LOCALLY ISN’T TRUE:

IRWIN SAYS IOWA RANKS 7TH IN THE NATION FOR TURKEY PRODUCTION, AND 5TH FOR TURKEY PROCESSING:

IRWIN SAYS TO MAKE CERTAIN YOU COOK YOUR TURKEY WITH AN INTERNAL TEMPERATURE OF AT LEAST 165 DEGREES.

FOR ADDITIONAL IDEAS AND RECIPES OF TURKEY WHEN YOU HAVE LEFT-OVERS, GO ONLINE TO IOWA TURKEY DOT ORG.