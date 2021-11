SOUTH DAKOTA SUPREME COURT REJECTS MARIJUANA AMENDMENT A

SOUTH DAKOTA’S SUPREME COURT HAS RULED THAT AMENDMENT “A” PASSED BY VOTERS LAST NOVEMBER, LEGALIZING RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA IS INVALID.

THE COURT RULED, IN A FOUR TO ONE DECISION, THAT THE AMENDMENT VIOLATED THE SINGLE SUBJECT RULE OF THE STATE CONSTITUTION.

USD LAW SCHOOL DEAN NEIL FULTON SAYS THE SUPREME COURT WENT IN A DIFFERENT DIRECTION THAN THE CIRCUIT COURT:

FULTON SAYS THE RULING COULD APPLY TO OTHER CASES:

THE COURT FOUND THAT THE AMENDMENT EMBRACED THREE SEPARATE AND DISTINCT SUBJECTS: RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA, HEMP AND MEDICAL MARIJUANA.

SUPPORTERS OF THE AMENDMENT SAY ALL OF THOSE RELATE TO CANNABIS.

FULTON SAYS THEY DO HAVE A POINT:

THE COURT ALSO NOTED THAT THEY DIDN’T FIND ANY OTHER STATE WHERE RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA, HEMP AND MEDICAL MARIJUANA WERE APPROVED IN A SINGLE VOTE.

Jerry Oster WNAX