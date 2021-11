ORPHEUM THEATER TO SHOW “IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”

A LOCAL HOLIDAY TRADITION WILL CONTINUE SATURDAY NIGHT WHEN THE ORPHEUM THEATER HOSTS A FREE SHOWING OF THE 1947 CLASSIC FILM “IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE” STARRING JIMMY STEWART AND DENISON, IOWA NATIVE DONNA REED.

THE EVENT IS SPONSORED BY THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND HAS A SUGGESTED DONATION OF A NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEM FOR THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND.

THE MOVIE TELLS THE STORY OF GEORGE BAILEY, WHO HAS BECOME BURDENED WITH A NUMBER OF PROBLEMS AND PLANS TO END HIS LIFE BY JUMPING OFF A BRIDGE.

BEFORE JUMPING, GEORGE IS VISITED BY HIS GUARDIAN ANGEL, CLARENCE, WHO SHOWS HIM WHAT HIS TOWN WOULD BE LIKE IF NOT FOR ALL OF GEORGE’S GOOD DEEDS OVER THE YEARS.

THE MOVIE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. WITH THE ORPHEUM DOORS OPENING AT 6 P.M. AT 6TH AND PIERCE.