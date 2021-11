LOST NATIVE CHILDREN REMEMBERED IN MEMORIAL MARCH

MARCH DRUM OC….SFX FADE :10

SONGS, PRAYERS AND DRUMBEATS WERE PART OF THE 19TH ANNUAL MEMORIAL MARCH TO HONOR LOST NATIVE AMERICAN CHILDREN IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY.

CO-ORGANIZER TERRY MEDINA SPOKE ABOUT THE MARCH REMEMBERING NATIVE AMERICAN CHILDREN WHO HAVE BEEN REMOVED FROM THEIR HOMES SINCE THE 1880’S AND PLACED INTO FOSTER CARE:

MEDINA SAYS THIS IS A TIME OF HEALING FOR EVERYBODY:

THREE RIDERS ON HORSEBACK ACCOMPANIED THE NEARLY 100 MARCHERS AS THEY LEFT WAR EAGLE’S GRAVE TO WALK OVER TWO MILES FROM WAR EAGLE PARK TO THE DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

MANAPE LAMERE WAS ONE OF THE PARTICIPATING TRIBAL LEADERS WHO WAS WALKING.

HIS FATHER, FRANK LAMERE ORGANIZED THE FIRST MARCHES 19 YEARS AGO:

AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE MARCH, THE TRIBAL MEMBERS AND SUPPORTERS SHARED A MEAL AT THE CONVENTION CENTER.