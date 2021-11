LOCAL POLITICAL REDISTRICTING PLANS TAKE SHAPE

WOODBURY COUNTY’S REDISTRICTING COMMISSION DISCUSSED THE PROPOSED CHANGES FOR CITY AND COUNTY PRECINCTS AND COUNTY SUPERVISOR DISTRICTS WEDNESDAY.

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS ONE PROPOSED TWEAK INVOLVES SGT. BLUFF AND WOODBURY TOWNSHIP:

SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE ONE MORE PRECINCT, ITS 29TH, BUT IT REALLY WON’T AFFECT VOTERS MUCH:

THE CITY COUNCIL WILL CONSIDER THE SIOUX CITY PRECINCT PLAN ON DECEMBER 13TH. GILL HOPES TO HAVE COUNTY SUPERVISORS APPROVE THE PLAN ON THE 21ST.

THE PROCESS MUST BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 15TH.