THUNE NOT READY TO ANNOUNCE RUN FOR 4TH TERM YET

SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE SAID BACK IN AUGUST HE NEEDED MORE TIME TO DECIDE IF HE WOULD RUN FOR A 4TH TERM.

THE 60-YEAR-OLD THUNE SAYS THAT DECISION IS STILL COMING:

TERM1 OC…….THOSE DECISIONS :07

THUNE SAYS HE IS CONSIDERING A NUMBER OF FACTORS:

TERM2 OC,,,,,ABOUT THIS :15

THUNE SAYS HE ISN’T WORRIED ABOUT HOW THE POLITICS LINE UP FOR NEXT YEAR:

TERM3 OC……NEXT FEW WEEKS :17

THERE ARE AT LEAST TWO OTHER CANDIDATES TALKING ABOUT CHALLENGING THUNE IN A REPUBLICAN PRIMARY NEXT JUNE.

Jerry Oster WNAX