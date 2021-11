SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES VIBE ACADEMY, PUTS E-S-S SUBS ON HOLD

THE NEW VERSION OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS VOTED 4-3 TO SUSPEND TALKS WITH A COMPANY THAT WOULD HIRE AND PROVIDE SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS FOR THE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

SOME CURRENT SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS ARE OPPOSED TO THE MOVE AND NEWLY ELECTED BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL WANTS DISCUSSION WITH THE SUBS TO CONTINUE:

ONE OF THE LAST ACTS MONDAY OF THE PREVIOUS SCHOOL BOARD WAS TO APPROVE FUNDING BY A 5-2 VOTE TO EXPAND THE DISTRICT’S VIBE ACADEMY AND MOVE IT FROM THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE INTO THE CAREER ACADEMY SECTION OF THE DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION BUILDING.

THAT IS EXPECTED TO COST AROUND ONE AND A HALF MILLION DOLLARS.