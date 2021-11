RICKETTS NOT ENDORSING ANY OF 5 GOP CANDIDATES TO SUCCEED HIM AS...

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS HE WILL EVENTUALLY GET INVOLVED IN THE RACE TO CHOOSE HIS SUCCESSOR, BUT HE IS NOT READY TO NAME WHOM HE WOULD PREFER AT THIS TIME;

RICKETTS CANNOT RUN FOR A THIRD TERM BECAUSE OF NEBRASKA’S TERM LIMITS LAW.

NEBRASKA’S PRIMARY IS SET FOR MAY 10TH OF 2022.

SO FAR FIVE REPUBLICANS AND ONE DEMOCRAT HAVE FILED TO RUN.

THE FILING DEADLINE IS MARCH 1ST.