NORTHWESTERN TO HOST MARIAN, INDIANA UNIVERSITY SATURDAY

THE 4TH SEEDED NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE RED RAIDERS FOOTBALL TEAM (11-1, 9-1 GPAC) WILL HOST NO. 7-RANKED MARIAN UNIVERSITY OF INDIANA (9-2, 6-1 MSFA) IN ORANGE CITY, IOWA THIS UPCOMING SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH.

THE RAIDERS DOWNED 16-RANKED CENTRAL METHODIST EAGLES OF MISSOURI LAST SATURDAY 24-7 TO ADVANCE TO THEIR SECOND STRAIGHT QUARTERFINAL ROUND.

THREE OF THE FOUR QUARTERFINAL GAMES WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE STATE OF IOWA.

NAIA FCS QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS

NO. 12 KEISER (FLA.) (8-2) @ NO. 1 LINDSEY WILSON (KY.) (11-1) COLUMBIA, KY.

NO. 10 KANSAS WESLEYAN (11-1) @ NO. 2 MORNINGSIDE (11-0) SIOUX CITY, IOWA

NO. 8 CONCORDIA (MICH.) (9-1) @ NO. 3 GRAND VIEW (12-0) DES MOINES, IOWA

NO. 7 MARIAN (IND.) (9-2) @ NO. 4 NORTHWESTERN (11-1) ORANGE CITY, IOWA