MORNINGSIDE TAKES ON KANSAS WESLEYAN IN NAIA PLAYOFFS

THE SECOND-SEEDED MORNINGSIDE MUSTANGS FACE OFF AGAINST THE 10TH-SEEDED COYOTES OF KANSAS WESLEYAN WITH A SPOT IN THE NATIONAL NAIA FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS ON THE LINE THIS SATURDAY AT OLSEN STADIUM.

KICKOFF IS SET FOR NOON.

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS IS ASKING FOR A CANNED FOOD DONATION IN PLACE OF AN ADMISSION FEE THAT WILL GO TOWARDS THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUX CITY.

DONATIONS WILL BE TAKEN AT ALL ENTRANCES.

THE UNDEFEATED MUSTANGS TOOK CONTROL IN THE 2ND HALF OF LAST SATURDAY’S 1ST ROUND GAME IN SIOUX CITY TO TOP OTTAWA UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA 63-38.

THREE OF THE FOUR QUARTERFINAL GAMES WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE STATE OF IOWA.

NAIA FCS QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS

NO. 12 KEISER (FLA.) (8-2) @ NO. 1 LINDSEY WILSON (KY.) (11-1) COLUMBIA, KY.

NO. 10 KANSAS WESLEYAN (11-1) @ NO. 2 MORNINGSIDE (11-0) SIOUX CITY, IOWA

NO. 8 CONCORDIA (MICH.) (9-1) @ NO. 3 GRAND VIEW (12-0) DES MOINES, IOWA

NO. 7 MARIAN (IND.) (9-2) @ NO. 4 NORTHWESTERN (11-1) ORANGE CITY, IOWA