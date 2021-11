MEMORIAL MARCH TO REMEMBER NATIVE CHILDREN SET FOR WEDNESDAY

THE 19TH ANNUAL MEMORIAL MARCH TO HONOR LOST NATIVE AMERICAN CHILDREN WILL TAKE PLACE WEDNESDAY IN SIOUX CITY.

THE MEMORIAL MARCH WILL BEGIN AT 7:30 A.M. AT WAR EAGLE’S MONUMENT AND PROCEED TO JACKSON RECOVERY CENTERS ON WEST 4TH.

FROM THERE IT WILL PROCEED TO THE URBAN NATIVE CENTER ON GENEVA STREET AND END AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

SPOKESMAN MANAPE LAMERE SPOKE ABOUT THE EVENT AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND TALKED ABOUT HOW THE CITY AND MANY OTHERS HAVE WORKED TOGETHER OVER THE PAST TWO DECADES:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT READ A PROCLAMATION REGARDING THE MEMORIAL MARCH.

LAMERE ACKNOWLEDGED HIS LATE FATHER FRANK LAMERE, WHO DIED IN 2019 AND HELPED ORGANIZE THE FIRST MARCH, TO CALL ATTENTION TO NATIVE CHILDREN THAT HAVE BEEN REMOVED FROM THEIR HOMES SINCE THE 1880’S AND PLACED INTO FOSTER CARE:

RESEARCHERS RECENTLY IDENTIFIED OVER 100 NATIVE AMERICAN STUDENTS WHO DIED AT A FEDERALLY-OPERATED BOARDING SCHOOL IN NEBRASKA.

THE GENOA SCHOOL WAS ONE OF THE LARGEST FEDERALLY-RUN SCHOOLS FOR NATIVE AMERICANS AND OPENED IN 1884, OPERATING FOR 50 YEARS.