ONE OF THE BEST KNOWN TRUCK STOPS ON HIGHWAY 20 IN CENTRAL IOWA HAD A MAJOR FIRE TUESDAY MORNING.

FIRE BROKE OUT AT SPARKY’S ONE STOP TRUCK STOP LOCATED AT HIGHWAY 20 AND HIGHWAY 4 NEAR ROCKWELL CITY MID-MORNING.

THICK SMOKE COULD BE SEEN A MILE AWAY COMING FROM THE BUSINESS AND FUEL PUMP AREA.

A SEMI WAS ON FIRE AT THE PUMP AREA AND THE ROOF OF THE TRUCK STOP WAS ALSO BURNING.

THERE’S NO OFFICIAL WORD YET ON THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE.

PHOTOS COURTESY DON MCDOWELL