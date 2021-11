GREENWELL ELECTED AS NEW CITY SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT

THERE’S A NEW LOOK TO THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD AND THAT INCLUDES NEW LEADERSHIP.

INCUMBENT PERLA ALARCON-FLORY AND NEWCOMERS JAN GEORGE AND BOB MICHAELSON WERE SWORN IN TO THEIR NEW TERMS ON THE BOARD.

BUT ALARCON-FLORY WAS DEFEATED IN HER BID TO CONTINUE AS SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT.

DAN GREENWELL WAS ELECTED AS THE NEW BOARD PRESIDENT BY A 4-3 VOTE:

GREENWELL SAYS HE EXPECTS THE BOARD TO BE ACTIVE AND COMMUNICATE WITH EACH OTHER, AND NOT MICRO MANAGE:

TAYLOR GOODVIN WAS ELECTED AS THE NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD, DEFEATING MONIQUE SCARLETT BY THE SAME 4-3 MARGIN:

PATTY BLANKENSHIP WILL CONTINUE AS DISTRICT TREASURER AND SEANIECE HEILMAN IS THE NEW BOARD SECRETARY.