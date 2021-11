ANDERSON SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO SOLD LARGE QUANTITIES OF METH AROUND THE CITY HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 15 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON.

43-YEAR-OLD MARCUS ANDERSON RECEIVED THE PRISON TERM AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

IN A PLEA AGREEMENT, ANDERSON ADMITTED HE CONSPIRED TO SELL 15,000 GRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE AROUND THE TRI-STATE AREA.

HE ALSO ADMITTED TRAVELING TO KANSAS CITY IN THE FALL OF 2018 TO OBTAIN METH FOR REDISTRIBUTION, AND WAS ARRESTED AFTER PICKING UP ABOUT NINE POUNDS OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR REDISTRIBUTION.

ANDERSON WAS SENTENCED TO 183 MONTHS’ IMPRISONMENT.