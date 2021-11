WOMAN CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY WRITING THOUSANDS IN BAD CHECKS

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING HER ARREST FOR ALLEGEDLY WRITING A SERIES OF BAD CHECKS.

37-YEAR-OLD GINA GIESE IS CHARGED WITH ONGOING CRIMINAL CONDUCT, TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE THEFT AND ONE COUNT EACH OF 2ND AND 4TH DEGREE THEFT.

GIESE’S ARREST COMES AFTER SHE WAS SHOWN ON VIDEO WRITING THREE CHECKS ON TWO SEPARATE ACCOUNTS IN OCTOBER IN HER NAME AT KARL’S TV AND APPLIANCE.

THE ACCOUNTS AT TWO BANKS HAD BEEN CLOSED IN SEPTEMBER FOR BEING OVERDRAWN.

GIESE ALLEGEDLY WROTE FOUR CHECKS TOTALING OVER $2600 TO PURCHASE ELECTRONICS WHICH SHE PAWNED LOCALLY.

ALL OF THE ELECTRONICS WERE RECOVERED AFTER BEING MATCHED BY SERIAL NUMBER. SHE ALSO ALLEGEDLY WROTE THREE CHECKS FROM A THIRD CLOSED BANK ACCOUNT TO PURCHASE PRODUCTS FROM THE TOBACCO HUT FOR OVER $304 DOLLARS.

THEN ON NOVEMBER 12TH GIESE WAS CAUGHT ON VIDEO WRITING ANOTHER BAD CHECK FOR OVER $11,850 DOLLARS FOR A CAR FROM VERN EIDE HONDA OF SIOUX CITY.

THAT VEHICLE WAS RECOVERED ON NOVEMBER 18TH FROM NEAR HER HOME.

SINCE THAT DATE, GIESE HAS ALLEGEDLY STOLEN TWO OTHER VEHICLES FROM LOCAL DEALERSHIPS BY WRITING CHECKS ON HER CLOSED ACCOUNTS.

BOTH OF THOSE VEHICLES HAVE ALSO BEEN RECOVERED.

GIESE WAS ARRESTED ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $15,000 BOND.