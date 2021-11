WIGMAN COMPANY ACQUIRED BY P-H-W OF SIOUX CENTER

PLUMBING AND HEATING WHOLESALE INCORPORATED HAS PURCHASED A SIOUX CITY INDUSTRIAL PLUMBING BUSINESS THAT’S OVER A HUNDRED YEARS OLD.

PHW ANNOUNCED THE ACQUISITION OF THE WIGMAN COMPANY.

MIKE PLASIER, PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF PHW SAYS THE ACQUISITION OF THE WIGMAN TEAM WILL ALLOW THEM TO BETTER SERVE THE INDUSTRIAL MARKET IN THE AREA,

WIGMAN WILL INITIALLY CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN THEIR CURRENT PERRY STREET LOCATION UNDER THE SAME NAME.

PLANS WILL BE MADE IN THE FUTURE TO IDENTIFY A NEW HOME FOR WIGMAN COMPANY AND THE INDUSTRIAL TEAM.

WIGMAN’S WAS INCORPORATED IN AUGUST OF 1915 AND HAS OPERATED IN THE SAME PERRY STREET LOCATION SINCE ITS BEGINNING.

PHW WAS ORIGINATED IN 1979 IN SIOUX CENTER AND IS AN INDEPENDENT PLUMBING, HVAC AND PVF DISTRIBUTOR WITH 8 LOCATIONS IN IOWA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

THEY ALSO OPERATE CENTRAL KITCHEN BATH IN SIOUX CITY