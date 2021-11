SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER TWO STATE PURSUIT

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT SUNDAY NIGHT FROM SOUTH DAKOTA INTO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

NORTH SIOUX CITY POLICE PURSUED A VEHICLE SOUTH ON INTERSTATE 29 INTO THE DOWNTOWN THAT WAS SPEEDING OVER 100 MPH.

SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPLOYED STOP STICKS AND ASSISTED WITH THE APPREHENSION OF 47-YEAR-OLD RACHAEL HENRY WHO RAN ON FOOT IN THE 1100 BLOCK OF 4TH STREET.

OFFICERS LOCATED A BOTTLE OF OPEN LIQUOR IN HENRY’S VEHICLE ALONG WITH A T-H-C CARTRIDGE PEN.

HENRY ALSO HAD METHAMPHETAMINE IN HER POSSESSION WHEN ARRESTED.AND HAD A SUSPENDED IOWA DRIVER’S LICENSE.

SHE WAS JAILED IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON $6000 BOND ON CHARGES OF ELUDING, POSSESSION OF METH AND MARIJUANA, AN OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION AND DRIVING WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE.