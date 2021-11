SENTENCING DATE SET FOR CARLOS MORALES

A SENTENCING DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR ONE OF THE SUSPECTS CHARGED IN A FATAL DRIVE BY SHOOTING LAST NEW YEAR’S EVE IN SIOUX CITY.

18-YEAR-OLD CARLOS MORALES IS SET TO BE SENTENCED JANUARY 7TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HE PLEADED GUILTY TO SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT IN A PLEA DEAL ON AUGUST 6TH.

MORALES AND TWO OTHER SUSPECTS WERE ORIGINALLY CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER FOR FIRING SHOTS AT A MORNINGSIDE HOME THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF 18-YEAR-OLD MIA KRITIS AND WOUNDED OTHERS.

BECAUSE CARLOS MORALES WAS A JUVENILE AT THE TIME OF THE SHOOTING, THE COUNTY ATTORNEY AGREED TO ASK FOR NO MORE THAN A 20 YEAR MAXIMUM SENTENCE.

THE RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM COUNTS WOULD BE SERVED CONCURRENTLY.