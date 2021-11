SD G-O-P WILL WAIT UNTIL AFTER PRIMARY TO BACK SPECIFIC CANDIDATES

SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICANS COULD SEE PRIMARY CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR, US SENATE AND CONGRESS ON NEXT JUNE’S ELECTION BALLOT.

G-O-P PARTY CHAIRMAN DAN LEDERMAN SAYS THE PARTY STAYS OUT OF THOSE RACES:

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS FACING A CHALLENGE FROM REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HAUGAARD OF SIOUX FALLS.

LEDERMAN SAYS DESPITE THE GOVERNOR BEING THE NOMINAL HEAD OF THE PARTY, THE ORGANIZATION WILL STAY ON THE SIDELINES;

AFTER THE PRIMARY, PARTY RESOURCES WILL THEN BE AVAILABLE FOR THE NOMINEE:

WHILE SENATOR JOHN THUNE AND CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON HAVE NOT OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED THEIR PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR, IT’S EXPECTED THAT BOTH WILL RUN FOR REELECTION.

Jerry Oster WNAX