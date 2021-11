RICKETTS BLASTS UNL OVER CRITICAL RACE THEORY PLAN

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS SPEAKING OUT AGAINST STATEMENTS ISSUED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA REGARDING CRITICAL RACE THEORY AND HIRING PRACTICES.

RICKETTS RESPONDED TO AN OPEN LETTER BY SCHOOL PRESIDENT TED CARTER REGARDING THE CRITICAL RACE THEORY AND ANTI-RACISM INITIATIVE ANNOUNCED BY CHANCELLOR RONNIE GREEN LAST WEEK.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS GREEN MISLED HIM IN A PHONE CALL FROM HIM ON THE INITIATIVE:

THE NEBRASKA CONSTITUTION PROHIBITS DISCRIMINATION BASED ON SKIN COLOR AND RACIAL PREFERENCES AND RICKETTS IS ANGRY ABOUT WHAT THE UNIVERSITY IS PROPOSING TO DO:

RICKETTS SAYS WE NEED TO ADDRESS RACISM WHEN WE SEE IT, BUT HE DOES NOT CONDONE WHAT THE UNIVERSITY IS PROPOSING:

RICKETTS WENT ON TO SAY THE CRITICAL RACE THEORY IDEAS PROPOSED BY GREEN AND OTHERS ARE UNAMERICAN:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THE GOAL OF MORE MINORITY PARTICIPATION AT THE UNIVERSITY IS A GOOD ONE, BUT THE WAY THEY APPROACHED IT IS FATALLY FLAWED.

UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT TED CARTER DEFENDED THE PLAN IN HIS LETTER BUT SAYS COMMUNICATION WITH THE STATE COULD HAVE BEEN BETTER. HE ALSO APPLAUDED GREEN FOR HIS ACTIONS.