HOLIDAY PARADE WILL LIGHT UP THE DOWNTOWN MONDAY

MONDAY IS THE ANNUAL DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY PARADE AND CELEBRATION IN SIOUX CITY.

RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS A FAMILIAR SPONSOR IS SPEARHEADING THE PARADE AND TREE DECORATING:

THE PARADE BEGINS AT 6:15 THIS EVENING AND THE ROUTE GOES ALONG 4TH STREET STARTING AT IOWA STREET AND ENDS AT NEBRASKA STREET.

THAT’S WHERE SANTA WILL ARRIVE TO LIGHT THE BIG TREE OUTSIDE OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

COTE SAYS THERE ARE MORE ACTIVITIES GOING ON:

RE/MAX WILL ALSO BE GIVING OUT OVER 150 STOCKING HATS TO KIDS ATTENDING THE HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES.

THEIR TEAM OF AGENTS WILL BE HANDING OUT STOCKING HATS AROUND 6 P.M. AT WHAT WILL BE THE NEW RE/MAX CITY CENTRE ON 4TH STREET, WHICH IS THE FORMER RIVIERA THEATER.