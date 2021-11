SIOUX CITY MAN CONVICTED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO SOLD LARGE QUANTITIES OF METH AROUND THE CITY HAS PLED GUILTY TO DRUG CHARGES IN FEDERAL COURT.

41-YEAR-OLD ISIDRO JARAMILLO WAS CONVICTED OF CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

PROSECUTORS SAY JARAMILLO SOLD 6 POUNDS OF METH TO AN UNDERCOVER OFFICER FOR $10,000 IN MARCH.

A SUBSEQUENT SEARCH OF JARAMILLO’S RESIDENCE BY LAW ENFORCEMENT LOCATED ABOUT 3 POUNDS OF METH AND $10,000 IN CASH USED TO PURCHASE THE 6 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

JARAMILLO WAS PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN NEBRASKA OF CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

HE REMAINS IN CUSTODY OF FEDERAL MARSHALS AND FACES A MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCE OF 15 YEARS’ IMPRISONMENT.