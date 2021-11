PART OF BUSINESS HWY 75 TO BE SHUT DOWN MONDAY

THERE WILL BE A MAJOR TEMPORARY STREET CLOSURE THROUGH PART OF THE METRO CORRIDOR BEGINNING MONDAY.

THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF BUSINESS HIGHWAY 75 LEWIS BOULEVARD WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY MORNING TO THRU TRAFFIC AT 11TH STREET AND ALL TRAFFIC AT 7TH STREET.

IN ADDITION, THE WESTBOUND LANES AND THE NORTH EASTBOUND LANE OF 6TH STREET WILL BE CLOSED FROM BUSINESS 75 TO CHAMBERS STREET.

THE CLOSURE IS FOR WORK AND CLEANING OF THE SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM IN THAT AREA.

THE STREET CLOSURE WILL RUN FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH THE END OF WEDNESDAY.