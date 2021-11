HY-VEE OFFERING FREE COVID BOOSTER VACCINE

HY-VEE IS NOW OFFERING FREE COVID VACCINE BOOSTER SHOTS OF PFIZER, MODERNA AND JOHNSON AND JOHNSON AT ALL OF THEIR STORE PHARMACIES TO ANYONE AGE 18 AND OLDER.

PATIENTS CAN SCHEDULE THEIR COVID-19 VACCINATION IN ADVANCE ONLINE AT HY-VEE.COM/COVID VACCINE.

INDIVIDUALS MAY CHOOSE WHICH VACCINE THEY RECEIVE AS A BOOSTER DOSE PROVIDING THEY FOLLOW THE BOOSTER TIMELINE OF THEIR PRIMARY VACCINE MANUFACTURER

THOSE 18 AND OLDER RECEIVING A COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE CAN RECEIVE THEIR FLU SHOT DURING THE SAME APPOINTMENT BY REQUESTING IT WITH THE PHARMACY TEAM.

THE BOOSTER VACCINES ARE FREE TO ALL ELIGIBLE PATIENTS, REGARDLESS OF THEIR INSURANCE COVERAGE.